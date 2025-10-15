Cotton procurement should be hassle-free: DC Abhilasha

Nirmal District Collector Abhilash Abhinav has directed officials to ensure that farmers face no difficulties during the cotton procurement process.

On Tuesday evening, a review meeting was held at the Collectorate regarding the procurement of cotton, soybean, and maize crops. During the meeting, the Collector emphasised that the cotton procurement process must be completed within the stipulated time without any shortcomings. She instructed that the ‘Kapas Kisan App’ be used for online slot booking related to procurement. Officials were directed to conduct extensive awareness programmes about the app. Through Rythu Vedikas (farmer platforms), village-level officers (EVOs and AEVOs) should explain the usage of the app to farmers. For services related to cotton procurement, farmers can contact the toll-free number 1800-599-5779 or WhatsApp number 8897281111 for information.

The Collector stressed that farmers must receive the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops. She also instructed that farmers be informed in advance about moisture content standards to avoid losses. Ginning mills must be equipped with all necessary facilities, especially fire safety equipment. Weighbridges should be stamped within the designated timeframe.

She further directed that farmers should be paid within the stipulated time after selling their crops. Similar arrangements should be made for maize and soybean procurement to ensure a smooth process for farmers. Procurement centers will be set up soon, and the government will purchase crops directly from farmers. She advised farmers not to sell their produce to private individuals.

On this occasion, the Collector and officials unveiled wall posters related to the ‘Kapas Kisan’ app from the Agricultural Marketing department.