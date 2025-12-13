CP warns transgenders on extortion complaints

Hyderabad: Takinga serious view of increasing complaints regarding harassment and forced collection of money, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar on Friday issued a stern warning to the transgender community, stating that strict legal action would be inevitable against those resorting to extortion.

Addressing a special meeting attended by approximately 250 transgender persons at the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) in Ameerpet, Sajjanar urged the community to shun illegal activities and utilise opportunities provided by the State government to lead lives of dignity.

‘Forced collections unacceptable’

The Commissioner highlighted the growing public grievance regarding groups of transgender persons descending on households during auspicious occasions and demanding exorbitant amounts.

“We have been receiving increasing complaints from the public. Harassing residents and forced collections are unacceptable. We will not tolerate such actions,” Sajjanar asserted.

He further cautioned that anyone taking the law into their own hands, regardless of their identity, would face imprisonment. “Cases registered against you will ruin your future. If you trouble innocent citizens, jail terms are certain,” he warned.

Sajjanar also expressed concern over internal disputes and clashes regarding dominance within the community, noting that such incidents were leading to law and order problems and, in some instances, tragic loss of life. He assured the gathering that while the police would deal strictly with violations, the department would always stand by those seeking to live respectfully.