CPI demands govt. to fill up vacant posts in Telangana

CPI leader Chada Venkat Reddy asked the government to fill up all the vacant posts in various departments in Telangana. He said that lakhs of unemployed eligible youth have been looking forward to the announcement of jobs from the government.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Chada said that the TRS government failed to fulfill the aspirations of the unemployed youth. "Many eligible persons are looking for the jobs including Boda Sunil Naik who committed suicide due to the government's failure in filling up the vacancies," he said.

He further said that the crops were getting dried up due to the non-availability of the water. "The government has spent hundreds of crores on Devadula Lift Irrigation Project, however, due to defects in the quality of the pipelines, water is not reaching the upland areas. If the water does not release water to the drying crops, we will lay siege to the office of the Devadula project," he added.

He also took a jibe at the Modi government alleging that the Centre was trying to benefit the corporate forces. Party State leaders Takkallapally Srinivas Rao and others were present at the press meet.