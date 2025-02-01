Live
- Former ZP Chairperson Sarithamma and Former Municipal Chairman B.S. Keshav Participate in Annadanam Program at Maldakal Temple.
- Santosh Shobhan: Being Outrageously Original Is the Only Way Forward
- KENT LAUNCHES INSTANT DRINKING WATER HEATER, REVOLUTIONIZING HOME CONVENIENCE
- Amol Palekar Criticizes Box Office Obsession at Hyderabad Literary Festival
- ₹50,000 Donated for Sri Sri Bhagiratha Maharshi Statue Installation in Gattu Mandal.
- 'Telugu Velugu' Literary Event to Be Held in Hyderabad on February 2
- Grand Sri Sri Sri Dhanvantari Venkateswara Swamy Brahmotsavam and Cultural Festivities in Utthanur Village, Aija Mandal.
- District-Level Meeting Held to Mark 10 Years of Beti Bachao Beti padao.
- CPM State Secretary John Wesley Calls for Intensified People's Struggles in Nadigadda.
- Congress Government Neglects Agriculture Sector, Says Singireddy Niranjan Reddy.
Just In
CPM State Secretary John Wesley Calls for Intensified People's Struggles in Nadigadda.
- CPM State Secretary Urges Leaders to Strengthen Public Movements
- Emphasis on Farmers' Issues, Education, and Healthcare Development
Jogulamba Gadwal : Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) State Secretary John Wesley has urged CPM leaders in Jogulamba Gadwal district to intensify people’s struggles for resolving public issues in Nadigadda.
During a grand felicitation ceremony at MB Bhavan in Hyderabad, district leaders honored John Wesley on his election as the new State Secretary of CPM. Addressing the gathering, he emphasized the need for stronger movements under the party’s leadership to support people who have suffered for decades under the dominance of upper-caste landlords in Nadigadda.
"Strengthen Party and People's Organizations," Says John Wesley
John Wesley called on party leaders to expand public struggles and strengthen both the party and people’s organizations. He stressed the importance of addressing key issues such as farmers’ challenges, particularly those faced by cotton growers, and unresolved problems related to irrigation projects and reservoirs.
He also highlighted the necessity of fighting for the development of education and healthcare sectors. Furthermore, he urged the party to unite Bahujan communities and collaborate with secular forces to formulate strategies for socio-economic struggles.
The event was attended by CPM District Secretary A. Venkataswamy, district committee members Repalle Devadas, G. Raju, Paranjyothi, Maddileti, Uppair Narasimha, Eedanna, Ramesh, and other leaders including Thimmappa, Vijay, and Kareppa.