CPM State Secretary John Wesley Calls for Intensified People's Struggles in Nadigadda.

Jogulamba Gadwal : Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) State Secretary John Wesley has urged CPM leaders in Jogulamba Gadwal district to intensify people’s struggles for resolving public issues in Nadigadda.

During a grand felicitation ceremony at MB Bhavan in Hyderabad, district leaders honored John Wesley on his election as the new State Secretary of CPM. Addressing the gathering, he emphasized the need for stronger movements under the party’s leadership to support people who have suffered for decades under the dominance of upper-caste landlords in Nadigadda.

"Strengthen Party and People's Organizations," Says John Wesley

John Wesley called on party leaders to expand public struggles and strengthen both the party and people’s organizations. He stressed the importance of addressing key issues such as farmers’ challenges, particularly those faced by cotton growers, and unresolved problems related to irrigation projects and reservoirs.

He also highlighted the necessity of fighting for the development of education and healthcare sectors. Furthermore, he urged the party to unite Bahujan communities and collaborate with secular forces to formulate strategies for socio-economic struggles.

The event was attended by CPM District Secretary A. Venkataswamy, district committee members Repalle Devadas, G. Raju, Paranjyothi, Maddileti, Uppair Narasimha, Eedanna, Ramesh, and other leaders including Thimmappa, Vijay, and Kareppa.















