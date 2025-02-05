CPS Union MLC candidate files nomination

Jagtial: Tirumala Reddy Inna Reddy, the candidate supported by the Telangana State Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) Employees’ Union, filed his nomination for the upcoming Karimnagar-Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad Teachers’constituency MLC elections scheduled for February 27. He was accompanied by CPS union State president Sthitaprajna, general secretary Kalwal Srikanth and treasurer Naresh Goud.

Sthitaprajna stated that the CPS Union is contesting the elections to oppose the Unified Pension Scheme, which is set to be implemented from April 1, 2025.

He emphasised that Innareddy has been dedicated to addressing teachers’ issues and has worked tirelessly for their welfare.

Inna Reddy highlighted his 37 years of service to the teaching community and expressed his deep understanding of their struggles. He criticised the corporatisation of the teachers’ pension system, pointing out that certain forces are expanding real estate businesses while ignoring teachers’ hardships. He urged teachers to support him with their votes, ensuring a victory that prioritises their interests.