Creator of ‘Nagme Ilahi’ who translated Bhagavad Gita into Urdu passes away

Hyderabad: The 96-year-old embodiment of education and culture, S T Venkata Appalacharyulu, breathed his last on Friday afternoon in Hyderabad. His passing marks an irreparable loss to the world of Telugu-Urdu literature.

One of the few remaining scholars from the Nizam era who kept the Urdu language alive, the great intellectual was best known for transforming the Bhagavad Gita into ‘Nagme Ilahi’. His work, which presented Hindu philosophy in a melodious Urdu style accessible to the Muslim community, was regarded as a historical necessity for communal harmony.

Appalacharyulu was known for a resolve as strong as a diamond. Even when struck by life-threatening cancer at the age of 75, he conquered the disease with divine grace. Far from slowing down, he spent two years of his retirement labouring to create a comprehensive ‘Telugu-Urdu Dictionary’, proving that age affects only the body and not the intellect. Even at 96, his curiosity remained an inspiration for the younger generation.

His professional journey was equally unique, ranging from teaching Psychology in Telugu Pandit training to explaining Mathematics fluently in three different languages. The family is currently awaiting the arrival of his eldest son from Nairobi, Kenya. The final journey will take place on Sunday, 21 December. As a committed teacher, a scholar, and a fine human being, Appalacharyulu has left an indelible mark on the cultural fabric of the Telugu soil.