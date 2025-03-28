‘Credit for passing SC Categorisation Bill goes to Health Minister’

Hyderabad: The state Assembly which adjourned sine die on Thursday saw some important bills like the long pending SC categorisation bill and passing of resolutions on how the delimitation could adversely affect the Southern States.

It would be pertinent to note here that the credit for passing the SC categorisation bill goes to the Health Minister Cilarapu Damodar Rajanarsimha. As Vice Chairman of the Cabinet Sub-Committee, he engaged extensively with representatives from SC sub-castes, addressing concerns and educating stakeholders on the bill’s significance. His strategic approach, coupled with Justice Shameem Akhtar’s study report, led to the successful passage of the bill in the Telangana Assembly and Council—a landmark victory for social equity.

Rajanarsimha, former Deputy Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh and current Minister for Health & Family Welfare in Telangana, has been a key force behind several transformative policies in the state. His work in social justice, statehood realization, and legislative reform underscores his deep commitment to the welfare of marginalised communities.

As Chairman of the SC, ST Sub-Plan Committee, Rajanarsimha ensured equitable resource distribution for Scheduled Castes and Tribes. He actively engaged with marginalised communities, conducted field studies, and organised awareness campaigns. Through extensive workshops with intellectuals and community leaders, he helped institutionalise a well-structured and effective policy that prevented fund diversion, making the initiative a model for inclusive governance.

He also played a pivotal role in the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and the formation of Telangana. While other leaders represented different regional interests, he became the voice of Telangana in crucial discussions. Relying on research and well-documented arguments, he advocated for Telangana’s cause before the Congress high command. His inclusive approach brought together activists, academicians, and professionals, ensuring a well-rounded representation of the region’s aspirations.