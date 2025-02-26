Live
Just In
Criminal case registered against KTR for comments against CM
Hyderabad: Justice Kunuru Lakshman of the Telangana HC on Tuesday adjudicated the criminal petition filed by KTR, BRS working president, and issued notices to the State government and the de facto complainant M Anil Kumar Yadav, Congress MP, directing them to respond by March 18.
The MP had lodged a complaint in Saifabad PS on August 20, 2024 stating that KTR, on his X Account @ KTRBRS, posted a cheap and demeaning comment against CM Revanth Reddy. Such a cheap comment is uncalled for. KTR said, “Mark my words Cheap Minister Revanth. We will clear out the trash from the surroundings of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat the very day we are back in office… cannot expect Delhi Ghulam like you to ever understand the self-respect and pride of Telangana.”
Based on the complaint the police registered FIR 321 of 2024 U/s. 352, 353(1) BNS. Yadav stated that such demeaning words uttered by KTR against the CM were deliberate, defamatory and damaged his reputation.
KTR sought quash of proceedings in FIR and stay of further proceedings, including his arrest. The case was adjourned for filing counter affidavits.