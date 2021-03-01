Crocodile kills man in Sangareddy

A man was killed after being dragged into water by the crocodile here at Isojipeta-Kodur village of Pulkal mandal in Sangareddy district.

Golla Ramulu (45), a cattle herder from Isojipeta village ventured into the water to wash the buffaloes. A crocodile attacked him and dragged into the water. Hearing the screams, the other cattle herders rushed to his rescue, however, he was found dead by the time they reached.

The forest officials were alerted over the incident and rushed to the village to inquire about it. Ramulu's body was shifted to Sangareddy government hospital for autopsy. The crocodile attack has sent shock waves among the people residing in the villages as it occurred in the backwaters of Manjeera dam which is home for 500 mugger crocodiles.

District forest official K Venkateshwarlu launched an inquiry into the incident.