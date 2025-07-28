CRPF’s 87th anniv celebrated

Bhadrachalam: The 87th anniversary of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was celebrated with patriotic zeal and enthusiasm at the 212 Battalion Headquarters in Yetapaka on Sunday. The event showcased the force’s dedication to duty, community engagement, and its crucial role in maintaining internal security.

The celebrations commenced with a tribute to the martyrs by the officers and jawans of the battalion, honouring those who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Commandant Deepak Kumar Srivastava paid respects at the Quarter Guard and later addressed the gathering. In his speech, he highlighted the significant achievements of the CRPF in recent years, particularly in the fight against Left-Wing Extremism in Chhattisgarh. He expressed confidence that complete eradication of Naxalism in the region would be achieved by March 2026.

To mark the occasion, sweets were distributed among the troops, followed by a vibrant display of sports and cultural activities. Jawans and officers from all company locations, such as Gowraram, Paidagudem, Kistaram, Palodi, Potkapalli, and Dubbamarka actively participated.

Adding to the celebrations, a cycle rally was organized in Kistaram and Dubbamarka. The rally drew enthusiastic participation not only from CRPF personnel but also from local villagers.