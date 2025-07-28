Live
- Bad weather forces cancellation of CM Nitish Kumar’s visit to Katihar
- Lok Sabha proceedings marred by Oppn protests over SIR, Speaker Birla reasserts focus on Operation Sindoor
- Three terrorists killed in gunfight in Srinagar district, identification process underway
- 'Let's win it guys, do it for the country': Pant's parting message for his teammates
- Google introduces AI Skill Academy in India
- India Inc’s revenue grows 4-6 pc in Q1; pharma, retail lead
- Vijayawada Metro Rail Project: Tenders Invited for 38.4 Km Phase 1 Construction
- Patna drowns again: Waterlogging paralyses city; rivers rise across Bihar after 12 hours of rain
- CRT exam ends peacefully
- Platforms for youth talent govt responsibility: MLA
CRPF’s 87th anniv celebrated
Bhadrachalam: The 87th anniversary of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was celebrated with patriotic zeal and enthusiasm at the 212 Battalion...
Bhadrachalam: The 87th anniversary of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was celebrated with patriotic zeal and enthusiasm at the 212 Battalion Headquarters in Yetapaka on Sunday. The event showcased the force’s dedication to duty, community engagement, and its crucial role in maintaining internal security.
The celebrations commenced with a tribute to the martyrs by the officers and jawans of the battalion, honouring those who laid down their lives in the line of duty.
Commandant Deepak Kumar Srivastava paid respects at the Quarter Guard and later addressed the gathering. In his speech, he highlighted the significant achievements of the CRPF in recent years, particularly in the fight against Left-Wing Extremism in Chhattisgarh. He expressed confidence that complete eradication of Naxalism in the region would be achieved by March 2026.
To mark the occasion, sweets were distributed among the troops, followed by a vibrant display of sports and cultural activities. Jawans and officers from all company locations, such as Gowraram, Paidagudem, Kistaram, Palodi, Potkapalli, and Dubbamarka actively participated.
Adding to the celebrations, a cycle rally was organized in Kistaram and Dubbamarka. The rally drew enthusiastic participation not only from CRPF personnel but also from local villagers.