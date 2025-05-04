CS reviews arrangements for beauty pageant

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao directed the police officials to ensure the prestigious event of Miss World 2025 has proper security arrangements in place and to make sure that the general public do not face inconvenience during the stay of beauty pageants.

CS who held a teleconference with senior police officers and other officials, asked the police department to provide tight security at the airport and hotels, where the participants from across the world will stay and also at the venue of the international events.

While reviewing the arrangements being made for the Miss World 2025 to be held in Hyderabad from the 10th of this month, Rao instructed the officials to make foolproof arrangements for the event in accordance with the directions of the Chief Minister. He directed the officials to submit a detailed action taken report on the arrangements made for the event.

The Tourism department officials were asked to prepare a detailed booklet to be handed over to the contestants. GHMC officials were directed to take up beautification of all the places which will be visited by the guests and participants.