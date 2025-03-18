  • Menu
Cyberabad Police Enforce Restrictions to Ensure Smooth Conduct of SSC Exams

To maintain order and prevent disruptions during the upcoming Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations, the Cyberabad Police have imposed prohibitory orders around examination centres.

Hyderabad: To maintain order and prevent disruptions during the upcoming Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations, the Cyberabad Police have imposed prohibitory orders around examination centres. The restrictions, issued by Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, will be in effect from 6 a.m. on March 21 to 6 p.m. on April 4.

Under the directive, gatherings of five or more people will not be allowed within a 200-metre radius of examination centres. Additionally, photocopy and internet centres within 100 metres of these venues will remain closed throughout the exam period to curb any potential malpractice.

Certain exemptions have been made for police officers, military personnel, home guards, and education department flying squads, as well as for funeral processions. The police have also warned that any violations of these restrictions will result in legal action.

The measures aim to create a fair and distraction-free environment for students appearing for the crucial board exams, ensuring a smooth and secure examination process.

