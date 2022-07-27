Cyderabad CP Raveendra urges citizens not to venture unnecessarily

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra urged the citizens not to venture out unnecessarily in view of the heavy rains and assured that the police was prepared to deal with any crisis.

"All precautionary measures are being taken and the situation is being monitored closely. Police personnel are deployed round-the-clock in the surrounding areas of the lakes and constantly monitoring the inflows and outflows. The situation is under control," he said, adding that based on past incidents, measures have been taken accordingly.

The Cyberabad police is in touch with HMWS&SB , NDRF, GHMC DRF , IMD , Irrigation department , Roads &Buildings , Hyderabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates , State disaster management cell and the Collector Ranga Reddy district to make sure that the rescue and response is swift .

On Wednesday the Commissioner visited the Himayatsagar and Osmansagar Lake and the service roads to take stock of the situation. He was accompanied by Shamshabad DCP Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Rajendranagar ACP Gangadhar, Madhapur ACP Raghunandan Rao, Shamshabad Traffic ACP Srinivas Naidu and others.

The Commissioner requested citizens to call on Dial-100 facility, or message on Cyberabad WhatsApp – 9490617444.

Earlier, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued five members of a family who were stuck in the flood waters of the Musi River at Gandipet.

The family, including three women and a child, were stuck in a farmhouse on the river bed. The local revenue officials got a SOS from relatives of the victims following which the local municipal officials, HMWS&SB officials and teams of the GHMC rushed to the spot.

After five-hour long operations, the NDRF team finally managed to reach the spot and rescued the family from the flood waters.

Yogi Kumar Verma of the NDRF team speaking to the media said the five persons were rescued with the help of an inflatable river boat.

"We have evacuated all the five, including a child. They are all safe," he said.

Earlier in the day, With the flood threat in Hyderabad due to huge quantity of water from Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar being drained into the Musi River, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has evacuated around 1,500 persons whose houses were located near the Musi River basin and from in localities that are prone to inundation.

Around 1,500 people shifted to nearby shelter homes and the GHMC has arranged food and other arrangements for their stay.

Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi on Wednesday taking to Twitter informed that the people were shifted by the GHMC in coordination with the and Revenue Departments.

"Evacuated 1500 residents residing near the musi downstream flowing areas & shifted them to shelter homes due to increased flow of flood water. All necessary arrangements have made at the shelter homes for the citizens in coordination with @CPHydCity, revenue department. @KTRTRS," the Mayor tweeted.

Earlier in the day, with the incessant rains lashing the twin city, the two reservoirs receiving heavy inflows, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) lifted one more gate of Osman Sagar and two more gates of Himayat Sagar on Wednesday.

At present, 13 gates of Osman Sagar are open up to six feet and eight gates of Himayat Sagar are open up to four feet.

At present, the water level at the Osman Sagar was recorded at 1,789.10 feet against the FTL of 1,790 feet. The reservoir capacity is 3.90 TMC and the water level is at 3.69 TMC and the water body is receiving 8,000 cusecs of inflow.

Meanwhile, Himayat Sagar is receiving 9,000 cusecs of inflow. The water levels at this reservoir were recorded at 1,762.55 feet against the FTL of 1,763.50 feet. The reservoir capacity is 2.97 TMC and on Wednesday the water level was 2.68 TMC.