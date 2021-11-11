DA to government employees soon in Telangana

Pending DA will be released all employees soon as the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao responded positively when asked about it, said TGO president Mamatha thanking the CM on behalf of the government employees.

TGO president Mamatha along with Telangana Gazetted Officers Association chairman and other employees met the Chief Minister at Pragati Bhavan and discussed on various aspects in the presence of minister Srinivas Goud.

Government job notifications to be out soon:

The Chief Minister said that the government job notifications will be announced soon after the process of sorting the employees according to the zonal system, TGOs said.

The CM is also said to have asked the job aspirants to cooperate with the government until the process is completed.