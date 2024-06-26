Damage Control Mode: Stung by desertions, KCR goes into a huddle with city MLAs

Hyderabad: The BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday said there was no harm to the party with desertions of a few MLAs and assured good days in future to the legislators from the city.

In the wake of speculation that party MLAs are likely to switch over to the Congress in the coming days, Rao has taken up damage-control measures and summoned them to his farmhouse. He tried to convince them to stay back in the party.

KCR had a long luncheon meeting with city MLAs, including KP Vivekanand, Maganti Gopinath, Mutha Gopal, Arikepudi Gandhi, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, T Prakash Goud and former ministers T Harish Rao, V Prashanth Reddy and others.

According to sources, he discussed the recent development of desertions of party MLAs. Rao told the party leaders that there was no need for concern on the exit of senior leader Pocharam Srinivas Reddy. “Don’t take decisions in haste. There were similar situations during the YSR government in the State. We were not afraid then. Revanth Reddy has failed to implement the promises made to people. The law and order in the State has completely deteriorated. We will have good days in future,” is what the BRS chief told the party MLAs.

Sources said that he assured to have interactions with the party legislators regularly from Wednesday. Rao told the MLAs that nothing will happen with a few leaving the party. “They are trying to create pressure by poaching senior MLAs. Ultimately, they will have to come to people’s court; people will teach them a lesson,” said the BRS chief, according to sources.

Meanwhile, Patancheru MLA G Mahipal Reddy skipped the meeting called by the party chief. Reddy said he was in New Delhi with regard to a work in the Supreme Court in connection with the ED case. He said he had no information on the meeting.

When asked about some MLAs skipping the meeting called by KCR, senior leader G Jagadish Reddy said there was no formal meeting at all. “Some MLAs have gone to meet the party chief. We are meeting our own party chief; there is no official meeting,” he said.

Replying to a question, the BRS leader said some Congress leaders may join the BRS in the coming days.