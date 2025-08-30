Damodar warns hospitals against discharging patients midway through treatment

Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Friday directed officials to take strict action against the private hospitals that were discharging patients midway through treatment.

The Health Minister said that priority must be given to patients coming directly to NIMS and those referred by government hospitals, while ensuring that patients arriving from private and corporate hospitals are also treated with compassion and proper care. The Minister made these comments during a review of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), after director Dr N Beerappa informed that half of the cases at NIMS were critical cases and some of them had been referred by the private hospitals midway through treatment. The Minister also cautioned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against duty doctors and RMOs for any negligence in patient admission or referral.

The Minister emphasized the need for close coordination among Gandhi, Osmania, NIMS, and other government hospitals. He directed that whenever emergency beds are full in one hospital, patients should be referred and admitted to another hospital. Before referral, necessary first aid and stabilization must be provided, and where required, a doctor should accompany the patient in the ambulance.

Dr Beerappa informed that from January to July this year, over 5.44 lakh patients received medical care at NIMS, of which more than half were treated free of cost under Government health schemes such as Aarogyasri and EHS.

He further stated that due to the improved quality of healthcare, patient inflow at NIMS increased significantly. The hospital has also successfully performed more than 100 kidney transplant surgeries this year, he said.

Dr. Beerappa highlighted that 80 to 100 patients visit the NIMS emergency ward daily, with more than half of them arriving in critical condition after first seeking treatment in private or corporate hospitals.

Appreciating the staff, the Minister directed that all patients arriving at the emergency ward must be admitted without delay, stabilized with immediate treatment, and then shifted to appropriate department.

“The Government is committed to ensuring that quality healthcare is accessible to all. NIMS has been delivering excellent services, and I congratulate the doctors and staff for their dedication. At the same time, I urge all hospitals to act responsibly and ensure that patients receive proper care without delay,” said the minister.