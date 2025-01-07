Damodar warns officials of action over shortage of meds in hosps

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Monday warned the officials and staff of taking serious action if the patients were made to suffer due to a lack of medicines in the government hospitals.

The Minister was speaking in a workshop of the Pharmacy and E-Aushadhi at MCRHRD in the city. The Minister said that the government had taken all their feedback and suggestions regarding medicines. “We are making all the HR and equipment available as you asked. We have set up Central medicinal stores in every district. We have provided vehicles for medicine distribution. We have made computers and internet facilities available in all CMSs and pharmacy stores. We are providing all the medicine you have requested, but still there are reports that there is a shortage of medicines,” said Raja Narsimha.

The Minister said that the hospital superintendents and higher officials should identify the reason for this. Wherever there is negligence, action should be taken against the concerned officer and staff. The government is taking this matter very seriously. “If it comes to our attention that a patient is in trouble anywhere, we will take strict action against those responsible,” said the Minister.

The Minister said that a three-member committee in each district was being appointed for regular monitoring of the issue related to medicine. The committee would be responsible for ensuring the medicines are stocked and supplied immediately wherever there is a requirement for the same. The district DMHO, DCHS, and the superintendent of the teaching hospital in the district will be in the committee. The committee will take steps to ensure that medicine is available in all hospitals. If there are any problems, pharmacists should bring them to the attention of the committee. Pharmacists, doctors, and hospital superintendents should work in coordination. Pharmacists should inform doctors about the details of the medicine available in the pharmacy. Doctors also have the option of checking the details of the medicine available on the e-Aushadhi portal. Superintendents and RMOs should check the pharmacy store in the hospital every morning. The medicine list should be checked. Whether the medicine is being stored properly or not should be seen, said the Minister adding that if there was any problem, it should be resolved immediately.