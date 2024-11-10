Live
- Manohar Lal Khattar launches new scheme to promote use of e-cars for govt use
- Seaplane tourism takes off in Kerala after first plane touches down
- Sumanth Prabhas next as a lead actor gets a grand launch
- Thaman confirms his involvement in ‘Pushpa 2’
- AP govt. issues orders over utilisation of world bank funds for Amaravati development
- Shraddha Das debuts as playback singer with ‘Kanguva’
- CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Major Projects for Narayanpet and Kodangal
- Niharika dazzles in a chic wrap dress
- Defending champions India to begin Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 campaign against Malaysia
- Megastar Chiranjeevi lauds ‘KA’ team
Just In
Dattatreya Suggests Development of Triveni Sangam in Nizamabad as a Tourist Hub
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya recently visited Nizamabad, where he made a significant stop at the Triveni Sangamam in Kandakurty.
Nizamabad: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya recently visited Nizamabad, where he made a significant stop at the Triveni Sangamam in Kandakurty. The Governor toured the picturesque confluence of three rivers, expressing his admiration for the site’s potential as a cultural and religious landmark.
During his visit, Dattatreya suggested to the state government that the Triveni Sangamam be developed into a major tourist attraction. He emphasised the importance of preserving such sites while promoting tourism, which could boost the local economy and bring recognition to the region. The Governor recommended that the state take steps to improve infrastructure and amenities around the area, turning it into a focal point for visitors.
The Triveni Sangamam, where the Godavari, Manjira, and Haridra rivers meet, holds both religious and ecological significance. Local residents and devotees regularly visit the site for spiritual rituals, and Dattatreya's call for development reflects a growing interest in preserving and enhancing the region's natural and cultural heritage.