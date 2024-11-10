  • Menu
Dattatreya Suggests Development of Triveni Sangam in Nizamabad as a Tourist Hub

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya recently visited Nizamabad, where he made a significant stop at the Triveni Sangamam in Kandakurty.

Nizamabad: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya recently visited Nizamabad, where he made a significant stop at the Triveni Sangamam in Kandakurty. The Governor toured the picturesque confluence of three rivers, expressing his admiration for the site’s potential as a cultural and religious landmark.

During his visit, Dattatreya suggested to the state government that the Triveni Sangamam be developed into a major tourist attraction. He emphasised the importance of preserving such sites while promoting tourism, which could boost the local economy and bring recognition to the region. The Governor recommended that the state take steps to improve infrastructure and amenities around the area, turning it into a focal point for visitors.

The Triveni Sangamam, where the Godavari, Manjira, and Haridra rivers meet, holds both religious and ecological significance. Local residents and devotees regularly visit the site for spiritual rituals, and Dattatreya's call for development reflects a growing interest in preserving and enhancing the region's natural and cultural heritage.

