DC inspects mini tank bund for Bathukamma fete

Highlights
District collector Divakar T S on Thursday inspected the mini-tankbund here and oversaw it in preparation for the upcoming Bathukamma festival, ensuring that the area would be suitable for women and girls to celebrate.
Mulugu: District collector Divakar T S on Thursday inspected the mini-tankbund here and oversaw it in preparation for the upcoming Bathukamma festival, ensuring that the area would be suitable for women and girls to celebrate.
The DC learned about the area and extent of the tank bund from MRO Vijayabhaskar. He instructed officials to ensure that the bund is protected from encroachments. Additionally, he asked the concerned authorities to ensure that women and girls face no difficulties during the celebrations.
