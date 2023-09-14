DC orders the officials to complete the arrangements for National Integration Day and Ganesh immersion

The district Collector Valluri Kranti has ordered the district officials to complete the arrangements for National Integration and and Ganesh immersion program (nimajjan) in the district.

In coordination meeting held with the district officials in the IDOC office on Thursday.On this occasion the district Collector Valluri Kranti has stated that the officials should work in coordination with each other to succeed the National Integration Day and Ganesh Nimajjan (immersion) peacefully with out any setting up barricades and lighting, cranes should be installed to prevent accidents.

It has been suggested that to remove the wires and trees on the way of idols to travel and the roads to be repaired temporarily damaged by the rain.And the concerned officials to monitor to prevent electrical accidents.The municipal officials to take care of sanitation and drinking water at the immersion place .The concerned officials to place yard swimmers at the immersion place to save lives from water accidents.The fire and medical departments should make all arrangements for smoother immersion.Coordination meetings should be taken In four municipalities with revenue, police, Panchayat Raj,R&B , Municipality, departments were ordered to complete immersion peacefully with out any problem.

The Super intendent of police Shrujana stated that strict security arrangements are being made at Ganesh Pendals (mantap) and immersion places.

She added that more police forces are being formed to prevent any unlawful incidents.As part of Navaratri there should not be any sound pollution in the she also said that the preventive measures are being taken to avoid religious issues at the time of immersion.

The district Collector Valluri Kranti said that the Telangana National Integration Day Should be Organised successfully on 17th of this month.As part of that the National flag should be unveiled by the chief guest at the IDOC office at 9am.The officials and all the staff are advised to participate in this occasion.And the Cultural activities should be organised along with Seating for the participants according to protocol.

The district Additional collectors Cheerla Srinivas Sagar, and Apoorva Chauhan,and other district officials were participated in the morning