DCEB Secy’s removal shocks teachers

Wanaparthy: Inthe recent clashes between integrity and corruption in the Wanaparthy district education wing, corruption has seemingly won. Or so claim teachers. They state, word for word, that DEO Abdul Ghani supports only those who pay him commissions and harasses those who question corruption under the guise of following rules.

As many suspected, S Chandrasekhar, the DCEB secretary, has been removed, and Maddileti, the in-charge MEO of Wanaparthy who allegedly backs the DEO and ‘pays’ commissions, has been appointed in his place as the new DCEB Secretary.

Adding to the outrage, Maddileti continues to serve as both the in-charge MEO and DCEB secretary, while also functioning as a government headmaster at a high school leaving teachers stunned. Not stopping there, a CMOs officer named Yugandhar, currently on foreign service, was also appointed as an English teacher at Wanaparthy Boys High School by bypassing all rules.

Teachers are shocked that Maddileti has been made DCEB secretary. Shortly after taking charge, news surfaced in the media about financial mismanagement in the purchase of material for Bhavitha centres. The remaining Rs 35 lakh in DCEB funds has drawn the attention of the ‘corrupt’ officials.

Attempts were made to get a statement from the DEO regarding the controversy, but the phone was not answered despite multiple calls.

People are shocked that the DEO operates as if there are no rules in the education wing—only corruption. Meanwhile, several long-standing officials such as open school coordinator Ravinder Reddy, district science officer Srinivasulu, and SGF secretary Surender Reddy have been kept in their posts without any transfers, while only the DCEB secretary was removed.

Information has emerged that the DEO, along with the GCDO and FAO, tried to siphon off leftover Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya funds. This may be the reason for the vindictive actions taken. Recently, based on reports that books and notebooks were being sold at Delhi World School, Narayana School, Sri Chaitanya School, here, rooms were sealed in front of everyone under the MEO’s supervision. However, it’s an open secret that those material was later moved with help from the MEO after taking commissions from the school managements.

Additionally, when newspapers reported that a private Navodaya coaching centre lacked basic facilities, an inquiry was claimed to have been made, but commissions were allegedly taken and no action was actually taken.