DCP asks business entities to strengthen surveillance systems

Hyderabad: The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in the North zone Rashmi Perumal, emphasised the need for businesses to implement robust security protocols. The DCP asked all large-scale business entities to ensure the deployment of trained watchmen and to strengthen their internal surveillance systems.

On Friday, the DCP held a crucial coordination meeting with representatives from the gold merchants, textile, and traders associations of Mahankali division to discuss the growing security concerns and the proactive measures that need to be taken to safeguard businesses and the public.

The meeting focused on a range of critical topics, emphasising the importance of community involvement in ensuring safety, security, and awareness across the region. During the meeting, they discussed the precautionary measures on security concerns and highlighted the importance of comprehensive CCTV coverage both inside and around commercial properties as a key deterrent to criminal activity.

With the rising concern over property offences and automobile thefts in the area, Rashmi Perumal assured the traders of enhanced police vigilance and urged them to report any suspicious activity immediately. Furthermore, business owners were advised to install high-quality locking systems and incorporate security features in their properties. In a bid to ensure the safety of workers and prevent criminal activities, all business owners were urged to follow the ‘Know Your Worker’ campaign. This involves verifying the credentials of employees and ensuring they are adequately screened before employment. Regular checks on workers’ backgrounds will further safeguard businesses.

Moreover, the growing issue of drug abuse and its impact on the community was also addressed. The DCP emphasised the importance of spreading awareness among business owners and the general public about the dangers of drugs and urged them to report any such activities to the authorities.

The DCP also highlighted online offences and social media awareness and the importance of conducting regular fire and electrical safety audits to prevent incidents. A recommendation was made to display safety contact numbers prominently, including the local SHO, sub inspector, and dial 100 for emergencies.

The meeting concluded with a strong call for collective action from all stakeholders to foster a safer, more secure environment for businesses and residents alike in Mahankali division.