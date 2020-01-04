Declare Savitribai Phule Jayanthi as National Women Teachers Day: PDSU

Nizamabad: PDSU district vice-president Jannarapu Rajeshwar demanded that Savitribai Phule's Jayanti to be declared as National Women Teachers' Day.



On Friday, PDSU city committee conducted a seminar at Government Junior College in Kotapalli on 189th birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule, which is on January 3.

Rajeshwar reminded that Savitribai along with her husband Jyotirao Phule started Satyashodhak Samaj in 1873 and provided education to millions of people.

She fought against child marriage and superstitions and worked for remarriage for widows. He alleged that the KCR government is adopting anti-education policies.

'Taking inspiration from Savitribai Phule, who fought for quality education to all, we must fight against the government, which is planning to close government schools,' he gave a call to all.

PDSU city vice-presidents Jadhav and Sai Krishna, activists and others participated in the seminar.