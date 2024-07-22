Delhi Liquor Case: BRS MLC Kavitha's Default Bail Hearing Adjourned to August 5

The hearing of BRS MLC Kavitha's petition for default bail in the Delhi Liquor CBI case has once again been adjourned. The proceedings took place at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday, with the court rescheduling the hearing to August 5.

On July 8, Kavitha's legal team submitted a petition arguing that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had failed to file a complete charge sheet within the mandated 60-day timeframe. During the hearing, Kavitha's lawyers contended that her arrest on April 11, 2024, was unlawful, pointing out that the CBI submitted an incomplete charge sheet on June 7.



The court noted discrepancies in the CBI's charge sheet, raising concerns about its accuracy. Under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) 167(2), Kavitha is eligible for default bail as the charges faced carry a punishment of seven years, allowing for a maximum custody period of 60 days. Kavitha had completed 86 days in custody by July 6, thus prompting her legal team to file for default bail.



Despite previous discussions on the matter, the court has now set the next hearing date for August 5, leaving the outcome of Kavitha's bail petition pending.

