Demand for MLC and Ministerial Post for AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar

Gadwal: AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar Should Be Given MLC and Ministerial Post.,.

NSUI Alampur Assembly President Pedda Dhanwada Prakash Yona

Speaking at a meeting in Aiza Mandal Center, NSUI Alampur Assembly President Pedda Dhanwada Prakash Yona demanded that AICC Secretary and former MLA Sampath Kumar be nominated as an MLC under the SC quota in the eight vacant Graduate MLC seats that will open on March 29.

He emphasized that Sampath Kumar has worked tirelessly for the Congress party, even during difficult times, dedicating himself to the party's cause. Given his strong connections with senior Congress leaders at the national level and his active role in the Telangana Congress, Prakash Yona asserted that Sampath Kumar deserves a ministerial post.

He further stated that Sampath Kumar, known as the "Assembly Tiger" of Alampur, has led protests, dharnas, and rasta rokos for the party’s welfare when it was not in power. As the AICC Secretary and Chhattisgarh in-charge, he has consistently demonstrated his leadership skills. Therefore, appointing him as an MLC under the SC quota and awarding him a ministerial position would not only be a just recognition of his contributions but also help in developing the Nadigadda region.

Leaders Who Participated in the Event:

Youth Congress leaders Eeranna Goud, Pedda Dhanwada Raju, Chagadona Karthik Goud, Gopi, and others attended the programme.

Demand for MLC and Ministerial Post for Sampath Kumar

At a meeting held in Aiza Mandal, NSUI Alampur Assembly President Pedda Dhanwada Prakash Yona strongly urged the government to nominate AICC Secretary and former MLA Sampath Kumar as an MLC under the SC quota in the upcoming March 29 Graduate MLC elections.

Prakash Yona highlighted Sampath Kumar’s dedication and sacrifices for the Congress party, especially during challenging times. He pointed out that Sampath Kumar's efforts in organizing protests, demonstrations, and struggles for the party have earned him a reputation as the "Assembly Tiger" of Alampur.

Additionally, his strong influence in national politics, along with his active role in the Telangana Congress and current position as Chhattisgarh in-charge, make him a deserving candidate for both the MLC seat and a ministerial position.

The event was attended by several Youth Congress leaders, including Eeranna Goud, Pedda Dhanwada Raju, Chagadona Karthik Goud, and Gopi, who also extended their support for this demand.