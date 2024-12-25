Live
- Meeting on fee regulation held
- Allu Arjun Questioned in Sandhya Theater Stampede Case: Investigation Updates
- Christmas festivities pervade Warangal
- TTD announces the schedule for release of March 2025 quota tokens
- Odisha’s Dilishaa crowned KIIT NanhiPari
- STA inks MoU with IIT Madras to improve road safety
- OEC to prepare coastal protection plan for Odisha
- District SP inspects Kerameri police station
- Women urged to become self-reliant
- Indiramma House Survey should be done transparently: Veerlapalli
Demand up for Amit Shah’s dismissal
Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal district witnessed a strong protest rally organised under the leadership of former MLA and AICC Secretary Dr SA Sampath Kumar.
The rally was held on Tuesday following the call from AICC and TPCC to demand the immediate dismissal of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his alleged derogatory remarks about Dr BRAmbedkar.
The protest began at Ambedkar Chowk and proceeded to the Collectorate office. Participants emphasised the demand for the immediate removal of Amit Shah from his ministerial post and condemned his comments.
