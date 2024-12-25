  • Menu
Demand up for Amit Shah’s dismissal

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal district witnessed a strong protest rally organised under the leadership of former MLA and AICC Secretary Dr SA Sampath Kumar.

The rally was held on Tuesday following the call from AICC and TPCC to demand the immediate dismissal of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his alleged derogatory remarks about Dr BRAmbedkar.

The protest began at Ambedkar Chowk and proceeded to the Collectorate office. Participants emphasised the demand for the immediate removal of Amit Shah from his ministerial post and condemned his comments.

