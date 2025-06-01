Denied Education: Private Schools Flout 25% RTE Quota in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: The All India Ambedkar Yuvajana Sangham, led by District President Macharla Prakash and Gattu Mandal President Balgera Mojesh, has issued a strong demand for strict implementation of the 25% free seat quota under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009 in all private schools across the district.

Speaking at a press briefing, Prakash emphasized that private schools are blatantly violating Section 12(1)(c) of the RTE Act by denying free admission to children from economically weaker sections and instead charging exorbitant fees ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹1 lakh.

"Education is a constitutional right, not a privilege. If schools continue to ignore the law, we will organize a district-wide agitation,” Prakash warned.

Despite previous petitions to the District Collector — who has assured support and promised implementation this year — not a single private school in the district has complied, according to the organization.

The Sangham demands:

Immediate enforcement of the 25% RTE quota.

Transparent admissions and action against schools charging illegal fees.

Awareness campaigns to inform parents of their children's rights.

District-level monitoring committees for RTE implementation.

This press release is intended to urge both officials and the public to take immediate steps to protect the educational rights of disadvantaged children.