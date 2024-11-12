Denizens’ clamour for Metro rail upto Medchal gets shriller

Hyderabad: With the recent approval of Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II project, people living in the North of the city have raised the demand for proper road and rail connectivity. They also urge for extension of Metro Rail up to Medchal.

In recent years, Northern Hyderabad, including Kompally and Medchal, has witnessed significant population growth. Without proper road and rail networks, connectivity continues to remain a concern for people. In this context, residents of Medchal submitted a representation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also to officials of the state government.

The representation states that at present, transportation infrastructure has failed to fulfill the demand of the daily commuters from here, which has led to severe traffic congestion on NH44, longer commuting times, and deteriorating air quality. Therefore, the time has come to address these pressing issues and invest in a sustainable option and extend the Metro service under phase- II, pointed out the members of Medchal Metro Sadhana Samithi.

Sampath Reddy, retired superintendent engineer of Telangana government and also a member of Medchal Metro Sadhana Samithi, said, “Medchal is a thriving hub with a burgeoning population and robust economic activity, including a substantial workforce commuting to and from the area daily. The lack of proper connectivity is not only a hindrance to daily commute but also impedes the overall development and accessibility of the region, which includes areas such as Kompally, Bowenpally, Medchal, Quthbullapur, Alwal and Bollarum. Metro connectivity would be the better option and it would be better if it will be included in the second phase. This initiative will not only enhance connectivity for residents but also foster economic growth and development in the region.”