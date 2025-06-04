Dental docs urge PCB to rationalise charges on biomedical waste

Hyderabad: The All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association (AIDSSA) has urged the Pollution Control Board to intervene and rationalise the biomedical waste management charges levied on dental clinics across the state.

The AIDSSA representatives met the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) Member Secretary G Ravi, seeking urgent intervention and rationalization of biomedical waste management charges levied on dental clinics across the state.

The Association raised serious concerns over the ‘excessive and unjust fees’ currently being imposed by authorized biomedical waste collection agencies. Despite generating minimal waste compared to hospitals and large medical facilities, small and medium-sized dental clinics were subjected to uniform high charges, placing an undue financial burden on many newly established practices.