Live
- Dalit leaders demand allotment of projects to their community alone
- BJP SC/ST Morcha urges action against 17 private engg colleges
- Public reps to address people’s grievances at Gandhi Bhavan from June 10
- Rajiv Indoor Stadium opens gates for public
- Cabinet rejig around the corner; security upped at Gandhi Bhavan
- TG lensman’s works featured in expo at Coca-Cola hqrs in US
- Heavy inflows in Godavari put a brake on tests at Medigadda
- KTR assures legal aid to troubled students in US
- No strays please…! Walk your pet dog in city park with licence
- Sheep prices see sharp spike ahead of Bakrid
Dental docs urge PCB to rationalise charges on biomedical waste
Hyderabad: The All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association (AIDSSA) has urged the Pollution Control Board to intervene and rationalise the...
Hyderabad: The All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association (AIDSSA) has urged the Pollution Control Board to intervene and rationalise the biomedical waste management charges levied on dental clinics across the state.
The AIDSSA representatives met the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) Member Secretary G Ravi, seeking urgent intervention and rationalization of biomedical waste management charges levied on dental clinics across the state.
The Association raised serious concerns over the ‘excessive and unjust fees’ currently being imposed by authorized biomedical waste collection agencies. Despite generating minimal waste compared to hospitals and large medical facilities, small and medium-sized dental clinics were subjected to uniform high charges, placing an undue financial burden on many newly established practices.