Live
- Political rivalries shouldn't be obstacle in ryots' welfare: Shivraj accuses Delhi govt of being 'anti-farmer'
- Digital kiosk inaugurated in Tirumala
- CBI video records statements of witnesses in RG Kar financial scam case
- IIT Madras, Agriculture Ministry to partner on project VISTAAR to empower farmers
- AP High Court dismisses Borugadda Anil's bail plea
- 250 drunk-driving cases registered in Tirupati
- People jittery as govt weeds out bogus pensions
- BJP calls meeting to build consensus on 'zila adhyaksh'
- Cable bridge over Krishna river is getting delayed
- Arif Mohammad Khan sworn in as Bihar Governor
Just In
Deputy Chief Minister's program postponed
Highlights
- Key cabinet meeting on the 4th
- Next date to be finalized soon
The Vikramarka program of the State Deputy Chief Minister Varyulu Mallu Bhatti, who was scheduled to visit Wanaparthy constituency on Saturday, the 4th of this month, has been postponed.
MLA Thudi Megha Reddy said that the tour of the Deputy Chief Minister has been postponed due to the cabinet meeting on the same day, Saturday, January 4.
He said that the next date will be announced soon.
