Deputy Chief Minister's program postponed

  • Key cabinet meeting on the 4th
  • Next date to be finalized soon

The Vikramarka program of the State Deputy Chief Minister Varyulu Mallu Bhatti, who was scheduled to visit Wanaparthy constituency on Saturday, the 4th of this month, has been postponed.

MLA Thudi Megha Reddy said that the tour of the Deputy Chief Minister has been postponed due to the cabinet meeting on the same day, Saturday, January 4.

He said that the next date will be announced soon.

