Deputy CM demands justice for deceased IPS officer Puran Kumar

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu expressed deep anguish over the death of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, calling the incident "very unfortunate and tragic."

On Monday, Bhatti Vikramarka visited the family of Additional DGP Puran Kumar, who recently died by suicide allegedly due to caste discrimination and mental harassment by senior officers. During the visit, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy spoke over the phone with Kumar’s wife, IAS officer Amneet, to express solidarity. Both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister assured the family that the Telangana government would stand firmly with them.

Bhatti Vikramarka strongly criticised the silence of both the Haryana and Central Governments, which have failed to suspend or act against the accused officers. He demanded that the Prime Minister and Home Minister fulfil their constitutional responsibility, noting that "Both Haryana and Chandigarh are under the BJP-led Central Government."

He demanded the immediate arrest and legal action against DGP Kapoor and SP Narendra, who were named in Puran Kumar’s suicide note. "That is the minimum responsibility of the government," he said. “The family — his wife, mother, and two daughters — must be given full protection and justice. Delayed justice is equivalent to denied justice,” the Deputy CM asserted, concluding that the handling of the case is a "moral test for our democracy."