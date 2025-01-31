Deshpande Foundation Expands Social Services in Telangana with CM's Support

The renowned social service organization, Deshpande Foundation, has received assurance from Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy that the state government will extend all necessary support to help expand their services within the state. This was discussed during a courtesy meeting between the foundation's members and the Chief Minister at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

Focus on Educational Initiatives

During the meeting, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy suggested that the Deshpande Foundation play an active role in the management of Kasturba Girls' Schools in the state. He also recommended that the foundation adopt the Government Women’s Degree College in Mahbubnagar. The foundation’s members agreed to the Chief Minister's suggestions, acknowledging the importance of these educational contributions.

Collaborative Efforts for Rural Development

The Deshpande Foundation, which is also active in rural areas across various states and even in the United States, focuses on improving social and economic conditions. Their initiatives include offering English language training to students in government schools and enhancing skill development among students.

The meeting was attended by several key political figures, including Ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, MLA Ennam Srinivas Reddy, Deshpande Foundation founders Gururaj Deshpande and Jayashree Deshpande, Deshpande Startups’ Raju Reddy, Representative G. Anil, and other distinguished members.

Through its efforts, the Deshpande Foundation continues to make strides in improving education and empowering rural communities, and with the backing of the Telangana government, they are poised to expand their impact in the state.