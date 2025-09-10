Desperate attempt: Gurukul students jump off compound wall in protest

Wanaparthy: For the past two days, students of the Gurukul girls’ school in Buddaram village of Gopalpet mandal have made desperate attempts to get their pleas heard by the district collector by jumping the compound wall and running towards the collectorate. On Tuesday, students of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Gurukul school at Chityala in Wanaparthy mandal also jumped the compound wall and ran to meet the collector, who was on a surprise visit to their school on the day. However, upon learning this, the principal and staff brought the students back to school.

At Gapalpet Gurukul, students were reportedly bitten by rats. When this information reached the district collector, he instructed the DMO Srinivas, to conduct medical examination. The district hospital staff rushed and examined the students. Before that issue could settle, they jumped over the compound wall and ran towards the collectorate. Similarly, in Chityala, class 10 students in a petition to the collector complained that the principal and teachers were using abusive language towards them. They alleged that the staff was collecting unnecessary money from their parents, under the pretext of buying various items. They wrote that whenever parents visited the school, the teachers would insult the students.

They mentioned that the food served was not as per the menu and that despite repeatedly taking these issues to the principal and warden, none paid attention. They were undergoing severe mental stress due to principal Guruvayya Goud and the staff.

On one side, collector Adarsh Surabhi is said to be giving special focus to education and health. On the other the alleged misbehaviour of teachers, who fail to change their ways, is being criticised as unfortunate.

Instead of guiding students in Gurukul and KGBVs, teachers are allegedly pressuring them and creating numerous problems, which intellectuals and analysts are condemning. Locals are criticising, saying if the collector does not take strict action against teachers even now, many such incidents may continue to occur. Earlier in the day, Surabhi had lunch with the students of the Gurukul School in Chityala village in Wanaparthy mandal.

He interacted with students to understand their problems and resolve them. The students mentioned they only had small issues and requested that along with resolving those, they should also be taken on excursions and encouraged to play sports regularly.

However, afraid of the principal and staff, the students resorted to the desperate attempt by jumping the compound wall and tried to submit their plea.