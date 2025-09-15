Desperate Farmers Climb Gates for Urea in Peddakottapally

Peddakottapally: The growing fertiliser crisis in Nagarkurnool district came to the fore on Monday as scores of farmers waited for hours in serpentine queues outside the Single Window office at Pedda Kothapally mandal, desperately seeking urea to save their crops.

Eyewitnesses reported a scene of chaos and frustration. Officials allegedly locked the main gate of the centre to control the crowd, leaving hundreds of anxious farmers stranded outside under the scorching sun. With no other option, several women and elderly farmers were seen climbing over the gate to reach the fertiliser stock and secure their share.

The tense atmosphere soon turned volatile. Farmers, worried about wilting crops due to delayed fertiliser supply, jostled and pushed one another in the queue. Heated arguments broke out between farmers and officials as tempers flared over the slow pace of distribution and the limited availability of urea.

Many farmers said they had travelled long distances from remote villages, only to face uncertainty and neglect. “We depend on timely fertiliser for our standing crops. A single day’s delay can ruin weeks of hard work,” one farmer lamented.

Agricultural unions have demanded that the district administration immediately increase urea stocks and ensure a smooth, transparent distribution system. They warned that if the supply crisis continues, it could seriously impact crop yields in the region.

The incident highlights the urgent need for better planning and monitoring of fertiliser distribution, as farmers across Telangana grapple with shortages during the critical cultivation season.