Devadula, a reality in 2 years, says Uttam

Warangal: Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy inspected the ongoing works of the Devadula pump house at Devannapet, and tunnel construction at Dharmasagar reservoir, near Hanumakonda, on Saturday.

Reviewing the progress of the works with officials, the ministers said that the emphasis is on the completion of Devadula Package-6 so that they could ensure irrigation to the arid region in Station Ghanpur, Palakurthi, Wardhannapet, and Jangaon constituencies.

Uttam said that the Devadula would be realised in two years and cater to the irrigation needs of the ayacut. “The government is giving high priority to irrigation,” he said, referring to the Rs 23,000 crore budget allocation. The minister said that they have set a target of irrigating five lakh acres in this financial year.

Meanwhile, Ponguletistressed that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy wants to complete the works of other irrigation projects that have been pending.

MLAs NainiRajender Reddy, Kadiyam Srihari, K R Nagaraju, Yashaswini Reddy, and PallaRajeshwar Reddy, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, KUDA chairman E Venkatram Reddy, Irrigation special secretary Prashanth Jeevan Patil and Hanumakonda district collector P Pravinya and municipal commissioner Ashwini TanajiWakade were among others present.



