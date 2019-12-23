Development works begin in Kallakal

Manoharabad: Several development works, done with Gram Panchayat funds, were inaugurated at Ganuga Basti of Kallakal town on Sunday.

Mandal president Navaneeta, along with the village sarpanch Mallesh, inaugurated underground drainage and cc roads at the basti. Among those who participated in the program include vice sarpanch, MPTC members, ward members, local TRS leaders and others participated in the program.