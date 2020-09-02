DGP Mahendar Reddy pays surprise visit to Asifabad

Asifabad: Deputy General of Police Mahendar Reddy on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Asifabad district over the Maoist movement in the deep forest area in the district. This is his second visit to the district in a span of 48 days.

He conducted aerial survey and visited Adilabad, Tiryani, Narnoor and Devapur areas along with Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana and Asifabad District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha.

After reaching Asifabad from Hyderabad, at the helipad he inquired about Maoist movement in the joint Adilabad district with Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana, Officer on Special Duty DSP Uday Kumar Reddy.

According to sources, Maoist top leaders Tirupathi and other members Mallojula Venegopal alias Yuvaraj , Malla Rajreddy alias Sangram and Tippari Tirupathi alias Guruji, Kadari Satyanarayana alias Goshalu and others are trying to surrender to police. Ganapathi (74) resigned as party general secretary a few days ago due to ill health and it seems that he intends to surrender. According to Ganapathi, some other Maoists also likely to surrender.

Recently, the dairy of Maoist Bhaskar was found during police operation in the district. It seems that the Maoist dairy contains the names of some prominent leaders. In wake of these developments, the visit of DGP Mahender Reddy came under discussion.