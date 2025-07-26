DIG L.S. Chauhan IPS Conducts Comprehensive Annual Inspection in Jogulamba Gadwal District

Gadwal: As part of the annual inspections, Jogulamba Zone DIG Shri L.S. Chauhan IPS visited Alampur Circle Office, Alampur and Gadwal Rural Police Stations, and the District Police Headquarters on Saturday. He was accompanied by District SP Shri T. Srinivas Rao IPS.

During the inspection, DIG Chauhan thoroughly reviewed the station records, surroundings, and the duties being carried out by the police personnel. He examined section-wise records at the District Police Headquarters and emphasized effective record maintenance and operational efficiency.

At Alampur Circle Office in Kodandapur, the DIG inspected the Circle Information Book, Crime Digest, Government Property Register, and Petition Register. He instructed Alampur CI Ravi Babu to ensure prompt police response to Dial 100 calls and to intensify 24x7 patrolling by Blue Colts and Petrol Cars. He also directed regular inspections of police stations within the circle and continuous supervision of staff performance.

In the visits to Alampur and Gadwal Rural Police Stations, DIG Chauhan inspected areas such as vehicle parking, reception area, station writer desk, tech team, SHO office, men’s restrooms, and lockup rooms. He thoroughly examined important records like the General Diary, Sentry Relief Book, Duty Roster, Village Roster, Process Register, Beat Duty Books, Suspect Check Register, Superior Officers Visiting Book, and Final Reports.

Interaction with Police Personnel

Addressing the staff, the DIG emphasized the need for accountability and committed public service. He urged all personnel to implement the 5S system within police stations and to respond immediately to emergencies. He encouraged officers to bring up any personal or professional issues so they could be resolved swiftly. He also instructed the Blue Colts teams and officers to maintain constant surveillance on rowdy-sheeters, suspects, and repeat offenders.

District Police Headquarters Inspection

Upon arriving at the District Police Headquarters, DIG Chauhan was given a ceremonial guard of honor. He inspected various units such as SB, DCRB, A & B Sections, Headquarters Platoon, Admin Store, Bell of Arms (Weapons Register), MT Section, Home Guards Register, and Dog Squad records. SP Srinivas Rao briefed the DIG about the functioning of each department and its staff.

DIG Chauhan advised all staff to promptly act on service-related petitions and follow superior officers' instructions without delay. He expressed satisfaction with the SP’s efforts to maintain law and order across the district.

Green Initiative under Telangana Haritha Haram

In line with the Telangana Haritha Haram (State-wide Plantation Program), DIG Chauhan, along with SP Srinivas Rao, planted saplings at the District Police Headquarters, Alampur Circle Office, and Alampur & Gadwal Rural Police Station premises. He urged all police staff to actively participate in environmental protection by planting trees on all police department premises.

Key Officials Present

The event saw the participation of DSP Y. Mogulaiah, District Police AO Satish Kumar, Armed Reserve DSP Narendra Rao, SB Inspector Nageshwar Reddy, CIs from Alampur (Ravi Babu), Gadwal (Srinivas), Shantinagar (Tata Babu), all SHOs, SI Lohith Reddy, and various district police staff.

This inspection reflects the ongoing commitment of Telangana Police to maintain high standards in law enforcement, transparency, public service, and environmental stewardship.