‘Digital Detox Centres’ in Khammam forests soon
Protective gear, raincoats, and stick guards distributed to forest staff
Khammam: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty announced that Digital Detox Centres would be set up in various forest locations in Khammam district to promote wellness and environmental awareness. On Thursday, Durishetty participated in the Forest Martyrs’ Day event here.
“The district administration will hold Forest Protection Committee meetings every two months to coordinate with the forest department and provide necessary support,” he said, regarding the detox centres. The event was organised to commemorate the sacrifice of forest personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. “Protecting our forests is the most meaningful tribute we can pay to our forest martyrs,” stated the collector.
Recalling his experiences, Durishetty shared that the demise of forest officer Srinivas Rao in 2022, during his tenure as the District Collector of Bhadradri Kothagudem, left a deep impact on him. He mentioned that while serving in various roles in Kothagudem, he closely observed the challenges faced in forest protection.
Appreciating the efforts of the forest department staff, he described them as silent heroes who work to safeguard our natural resources. “If our forests continue to be destroyed, our very survival will be at stake. Trees play a crucial role in the human ecosystem,” he emphasised.
Highlighting the ecological significance of Khammam, the Collector stated that the district is rich in forest cover and wildlife, and it is everyone’s responsibility to protect these resources.
Speaking at the event, District Forest Officer Siddharth Vikram Singh said that the sacrifices of forest martyrs should serve as an inspiration to all.
“Forest conservation is not just a responsibility but a duty for every citizen,” he noted.
As part of the programme, the Collector distributed protective gear, raincoats, and stick guards to forest staff.
The event witnessed participation from forest officials, family members of the martyrs, and other dignitaries.
Alongside the Collector, Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt and District Forest Officer Siddharth Vikram Singh participated in the programme and paid floral tributes at the Forest Martyrs Memorial. A two-minute silence was observed, followed by a pledge for forest and wildlife conservation.