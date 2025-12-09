Digital Telangana takes centre stage at Global Summit

Bharat Future city: Hyderabad: Minister for Tourism, Culture, Excise and Prohibition Jupally Krishna Rao inaugurated the Telangana Tourism Department’s specially designed stall at the Telangana Rising – Global Summit on Monday.

The minister said the state government is committed to elevating Telangana’s tourism sector to global standards. “We are presenting Telangana’s rich heritage and vibrant tourism potential to the world in a new, dynamic and contemporary manner at this Global Summit,” he said.

The Tourism Department’s stall features a fully paperless, high-impact digital experience designed to captivate international delegates and investors. Large LED screens showcase stunning visuals of Telangana’s iconic destinations and historic landmarks, while interactive touch-screen kiosks allow visitors to virtually explore major tourist attractions across the state. An engaging “Test Your Knowledge on Telangana Tourism” quiz offers participants the chance to win exciting prizes.

Jupally Krishna Rao highlighted that the recently launched Telangana Tourism Policy 2025–2030 has generated tremendous enthusiasm among investors.

The eye-catching digital pavilion is drawing huge crowds and receiving wide appreciation from delegates at the summit.