Digvijay Singh urges part leaders not to speak over Congress crisis to media

Hyderabad: Congress senior leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday asked the party leaders, cadre, workers and activists not to speak on party crisis in media. This statement comes after a few party leaders openly said to the media over the crisis in the party.

The leaders have shared their opinions over the leadership of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Revanth Reddy. Few of them expressed displeasure and some has alleged that Revanth has reportedly recommended posts who has joined Congress from Telugu Desam party. Some of them has shown dissident over not listed in Committee members list. Recently, around 13 MLAs from Congress resigned from posts shocking the Telangana Congress unit.



Speaking to the media, Digvijaya lashed out at the Bhrata Rashtra Samithi and said Congress was main reason for the formation of Telangana. He said that there was no Telangana without Congress.