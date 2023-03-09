Disgruntled BRS leader Chakilam quits party

Nalgonda: Chakilam Anil Kumar, a senior leader of the Telangana agitation, has resigned from the primary membership of the BRS party.

In an emotional statement, he expressed his loss of faith in KCR, who had promised him an MLC post on several occasions. Chakilam stated that he had stood by the party during difficult times in the district but did not receive the due importance he deserved.

Chakilam recalled how he had been cheated by CM KCR in 2014, when his candidature for Nalgonda Assembly seat was announced and then cancelled at the last minute. Despite this, he worked hard for the party's candidate Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, who had joined the party from TDP, based on the direction and reassurance of an MLC post.

Chakilam criticised the party over honoring Telangana traitors with respectable posts while ignoring the activists who had started the movement. He lamented that those who had fought for Telangana and been jailed did not receive the respect they deserved within the BRS.

Chakilam stated that he would announce his future course of action after discussing it with his followers. He hinted that he might run as an independent candidate in the next Assembly election from Nalgonda if necessary. He sent his resignation letter to the party high command by fax.