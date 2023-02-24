District admin sets ball rolling for construction of physiotherapy college

The district administration set the ball rolling for the construction of Government Physiotherapy College in the district on Friday.

As part of this, district Collector G Ravi Naik along with IYR Krishna Rao, former Cheif Secretary to the government and Chairman of Durgabai Deshmuk College, inspected the proposed site of Durgabai Dehsmukh Physiotherapy College adjacent to Mahbubnagar Government General Hospital.

After inspecting the premises, the district Collector along with IYR Krrishna Rao, discussed the issue and later directed the concerned engineering officials to prepare and submit estimates along with the layout plan of the proposed site, so that all approvals can be given expeditiously and speed up the construction of Durgabhai Deshmukh Physiotherapy College.

Speaking on the occasion, the district Collector said, "after inspecting the layout, we have given directions to the Telangana State Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation engineering officials to prepare the plan and submit the estimates, based on which funds can be allocated and construction works can begin as early as possible. In fact, the government physiotherapy college was sanctioned to Mahbubnagar just a few months back by the government.

Durgabhai Deshmukh Physiotherapy College secretary Lakshmi Sundari, Director YSN Murthy, College principal Karthik, TMID CDE Venugopal, Government Main Hospital Dr Jeevan and others were present.