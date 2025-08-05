District Administration Implements UNICEF Recommendations to Strengthen Child Welfare Services in Gadwal

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santhosh announced that the district administration is taking comprehensive measures to improve child welfare services in line with the recommendations made by the UNICEF team.

On Tuesday, a review meeting on the implementation of the Supervised Supplementary Feeding Program was held at the IDOC Video Conference Hall. Officials from various departments, along with the UNICEF team, participated in the meeting.

As part of their visit, the UNICEF team inspected the medicine store near the Gadwal Medical College, an Anganwadi center, and a Primary Sub-Center in Gattu Mandal. They evaluated the supply of medicines, the distribution of nutritional supplements, and the implementation of medical services.

The UNICEF team briefed the Collector on their observations and appreciated the district’s progress, particularly in identifying and addressing nutritional deficiencies among children. They lauded the district's effective mechanisms for detecting malnutrition in early stages.

In response, the District Collector assured that all suggestions made by the UNICEF team would be carefully followed and used as a foundation to enhance the quality of services delivered at the district level. He emphasized that special attention would be given to children who are not responding to nutritional services or show signs of growth retardation, and appropriate corrective actions would be taken to restore their health.

He further stated that awareness meetings would be conducted with self-help groups, Anganwadi workers, and ASHA workers to ensure a unified and coordinated approach. A clear and common message will be disseminated among all stakeholders to strengthen inter-departmental coordination.

The Collector noted that, following UNICEF's guidance, the Supervised Supplementary Feeding Program will be implemented more effectively. Services such as distribution of Balamrutham Plus, medical support, nutrition, and health education will be delivered in a more integrated and efficient manner.

The meeting was attended by Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, District Welfare Officer Sunanda, DPO Nagendram, District Medical Officer Siddappa, UNICEF team members, and other officials.