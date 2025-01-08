Live
District Collector Focuses on Healthcare and Infrastructure Improvements in Ayija
Gadwal: District Collector B.M .Santosh has directed officials and staff to effectively discharge their responsibilities to provide better healthcare services to the public.
On Wednesday, the District Collector conducted a surprise inspection of the Primary Health Center (PHC) in Ayija. During the visit, he reviewed various sections, including the general ward, pharmacy, and laboratory. He inquired about the hospital's services, the number of deliveries, control measures for seasonal diseases, referral registers, and the daily count of outpatients.
The Collector held a meeting with the health center staff and instructed them to deliver quality healthcare services to patients. He emphasized the proper maintenance of hospital facilities and medical equipment. Special attention was directed toward maternal health, urging timely blood, urine, and other diagnostic tests for quick disease detection. In emergencies, patients should be referred to the Gadwal District Hospital without delay.
The Collector also directed officials to ensure comprehensive medical services for outpatients, achieve 100% completion of all health check-ups, and address minor pending works, such as water supply issues, promptly. Engineering officials were instructed to resolve these issues without delay.
During the inspection, the Collector reviewed the construction of an additional 30-bed ward at the health center and sought detailed reports on the pending work. He directed officials to expedite the completion of these works to provide essential health facilities to the public.
Following the PHC visit, the Collector inspected the road conditions from Ayija to Alampur Chowrasta. He instructed the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department to carry out immediate road repairs and complete pending works at the earliest. Officials were asked to coordinate with contractors to ensure the timely completion of road construction activities.
The inspection was attended by Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, DMHO Siddappa, Dr. Vishnu, TSMSIDC EE Jaipal Reddy, Raheemuddin, R&B EE Pragathi, Kiran Kumar, and other health officials and staff.