District Collector Urges Public to Leverage Ward Assemblies for Welfare Scheme Benefits

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh urged all eligible individuals to take advantage of village and ward assemblies to avail themselves of the benefits of government welfare schemes. He made this appeal while participating in a public governance ward assembly held in Ward 27 of Gadwal Municipality on Wednesday, alongside local MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector announced that the government would implement prestigious schemes such as Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Illu, Ration Cards, and Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa from January 26 onwards. He shared that 84 village assemblies have already been conducted across the district, and ward assemblies are currently in progress. He explained that Wards 27, 36, and 24 were combined for a single ward assembly.

The Collector emphasized that people should utilize these assemblies to confirm their eligibility and avail themselves of the schemes. He stated that under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, every farmer cultivating crops would receive ₹12,000 per acre as financial assistance. For landless agricultural labor families, the Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa scheme would provide ₹6,000 in two installments, amounting to ₹12,000 annually.

He noted that since 2018, no new ration cards had been issued, nor were family members added or removed from the list. Currently, the government prioritizes issuing new ration cards to eligible individuals. Eligibility is determined through socio-economic surveys, Mee Seva applications, and applications submitted during village and ward assemblies. The Collector assured that all applications would be thoroughly reviewed, and transparent measures would be taken to ensure every eligible individual receives a ration card.

For the Indiramma Illu scheme, ₹5 lakh would be sanctioned to eligible beneficiaries identified through surveys. Details of eligible beneficiaries would be read out publicly in village and ward assemblies for transparency. He urged those who haven’t applied yet, or whose names are missing from the beneficiary list, to submit their applications. He clarified that there was no need for concern or confusion regarding these schemes.

Applications can be submitted at ward assemblies or at the municipal public governance service centers at any time. The Collector assured that every application would be reviewed, and all eligible individuals would benefit from these welfare schemes.

MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy highlighted that the welfare schemes undertaken by the government significantly contribute to the development of the people. He stated that village and ward assemblies are highly useful in understanding public issues firsthand. He reassured individuals not to worry if their names are missing from the beneficiary list, as they could reapply during these assemblies. He emphasized that officials are always available to address concerns and reiterated their commitment to ensuring that every eligible person benefits.

The MLA also announced that double-bedroom houses allocated through the earlier government’s DIP process would be distributed to beneficiaries in February.

The program was attended by Additional Collector Narsing Rao, Gadwal Municipal Commissioner Dasharath, ward councilors, public representatives, officials, and the general public.