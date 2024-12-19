District Collector Urges Swift Completion of Pending Construction Projects

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has instructed engineering officials to expedite all pending construction works in the district.

On Thursday, a review meeting was held in the conference hall of the Collector’s office, attended by officials from the R&B, Panchayati Raj Departments, TSMSIDC, and EWIDC.

During the meeting, the Collector reviewed the progress of various ongoing projects and inquired about incomplete works. He specifically emphasized the completion of pending works under the EWIDC, including the KGBV building at Rajoli and Balasadhan, and directed officials to submit monthly progress reports.

The TSMSIDC officials were instructed to complete the construction of the medical college, nursing college, critical care units, and sub-centers as soon as possible. Similarly, R&B officials were directed to focus on pending works such as Fed.DR projects, road extensions, BT roads, connectivity improvements, CC roads, and building construction projects.

The Collector also stressed the need to monitor and complete pending works in villages. He urged all departments to prioritize and complete all sanctioned projects promptly. Furthermore, he announced plans to personally inspect the progress of these projects soon and instructed officials to be prepared with complete details.

Participants in the Meeting:

The meeting was attended by ZP CEO Kanthamma, TSMSIDC DE Srinivasulu, EE P.R. Damodar Rao, R&B EE Pragathi, AEs, engineering officials, and other staff members.