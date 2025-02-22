District Gears Up for Smooth Conduct of Intermediate Exams: Collector Santosh Directs Officials

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed officials to complete all necessary arrangements for the smooth and peaceful conduct of Intermediate examinations, ensuring a hassle-free environment for students.

On Friday, a district-level coordination committee meeting was held at the IDOC Conference Hall, where officials from various departments, including Intermediate Education, School Education, Revenue, Police, Transport, Health, Electricity, and Postal Services, participated to discuss examination arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Santosh emphasized that all necessary preparations should be completed before the Intermediate annual exams begin on March 5. Based on past experiences, strict measures must be implemented at the 14 examination centers across the district. A total of 8,341 students will be appearing for the exams, including 4,057 first-year students and 4,284 second-year students.

To ensure fair and transparent examinations, the collector instructed officials to appoint Chief Superintendents, Flying Squads, and Sitting Squads for strict monitoring. Strong room security will be tightened, and designated custodians and departmental officers will oversee security measures. CCTV cameras must be installed at all centers in advance, and Xerox centers around exam centers will remain closed as Section 144 is in effect. The use of mobile phones inside exam halls is strictly prohibited.

The RTC (Road Transport Corporation) has been directed to arrange special bus services to help students reach their exam centers on time. The Health Department has been instructed to provide first aid kits, ORS packets, and necessary medicines at all centers, with medical officers and ASHA workers on standby. The Electricity Department has been asked to ensure an uninterrupted power supply during the exams, and essential facilities like drinking water and toilets must be readily available at all centers.

The meeting was attended by Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, RDO Srinivasa Rao, DSP Mogalayya, District Intermediate Officer Hrudaya Raju, Health Officer Siddappa, Electricity Officer Ramesh Babu, RTC Officer Srinivasa Reddy, Education Officer Srinivasa, and Postal Officer Ayub Khateeb, among others.