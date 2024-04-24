  • Menu
District Nodal Officer Venkataramana announced the intermediate results

Highlights

Nagar Kurnool District Intermediate District Nodal Officer Venkataramana spoke on the results.

Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool District Intermediate District Nodal Officer Venkataramana spoke on the results. He said that 2918 students have passed out of 4941 students in the inter second year results in the district. 2444 students have passed out of 5363 students in Inter first year results.

He said that 59.06% passed in the second year results in the district and 45.57% in the first year results. However, Nagarkarnool District Inter results were recorded at 33rd and 32nd position in first and second year results across the state.

