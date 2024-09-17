DJP Jitendar : Ganesh Idol immersion procession in Hyderabad proceeds peacefully

Hyderabad: State Director General of Police Jitender has said that arrangements are being made to ensure no traffic jams at Hussain Sagar during the immersion on the working day on Wednesday.

The DGP said that we are expecting the procession and immersion at Hussain Sagar will continue for the second day also. Hence, the police are making suitable arrangements for the smooth flow of procession around Hussain Sagar by regulating the vehicular traffic on the entire stretch

Jitendar said that no untoward incidents were reported in Hyderabad and also in other parts of the state. The police and civic authorities made fool proof arrangements at all water bodies for idol immersion.